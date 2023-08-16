Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,134,486,000 after buying an additional 562,742 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553,565 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $33.22. 5,504,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,894,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

