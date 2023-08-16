Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

NASDAQ VSAT traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,258. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.18. Viasat has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.41 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $666.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.47 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viasat will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Viasat news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $156,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at $447,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,407 shares of company stock valued at $216,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter valued at about $468,581,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Viasat in the second quarter valued at about $468,581,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viasat by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,769,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Viasat by 565.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 827,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,184,000 after purchasing an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

