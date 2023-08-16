Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 431,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 760,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Viasat in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Viasat from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Get Viasat alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viasat

Viasat Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19, a PEG ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.41 by $1.15. Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $666.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Viasat

In related news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,407 shares of company stock valued at $59,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the second quarter valued at approximately $468,581,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Viasat in the second quarter worth $468,581,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 47.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $23,769,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Viasat by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 827,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,184,000 after purchasing an additional 702,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.