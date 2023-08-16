Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.1% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.51. 1,688,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153,245. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.48.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

