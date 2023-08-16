Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 325,625 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 296,243 shares.The stock last traded at $12.82 and had previously closed at $11.35.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

The company has a market cap of $520.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,679 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $4,327,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,702,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,649,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,772,000 after buying an additional 254,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 238,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

