Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 325,625 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 296,243 shares.The stock last traded at $12.82 and had previously closed at $11.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.
Vital Farms Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Vital Farms
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,679 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $4,327,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,702,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,649,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,772,000 after buying an additional 254,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 238,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
