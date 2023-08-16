Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Shares of VNO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.41. 2,359,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,843. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.

