VRES Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $17.27 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. VRES has a total market cap of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013935 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,142.13 or 1.00026533 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.