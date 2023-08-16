Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $3.20 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.20 or 0.00011010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $87.12 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

