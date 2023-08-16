Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 1,099 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,393,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 303,296 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $52.12.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

