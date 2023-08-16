Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VGT opened at $425.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.