Wade G W & Inc. Has $670,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.30.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:COP opened at $115.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $138.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.66. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

