Wade G W & Inc. Has $709,000 Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,426,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,132,000 after buying an additional 53,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,693,000 after acquiring an additional 345,635 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

AMLP stock opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

