Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 2,419 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UGI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth $203,745,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $58,631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in UGI by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after buying an additional 826,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in UGI by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,737,000 after buying an additional 675,183 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

UGI Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -22.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UGI from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

