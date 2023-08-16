Wade G W & Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eaton by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after acquiring an additional 890,150 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $217.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $225.76.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,831 shares of company stock valued at $24,880,911. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

