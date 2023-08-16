Wade G W & Inc. Sells 271 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,841,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 116.7% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.09. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $125.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.94%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.