WAX Reaches Market Cap of $147.95 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, WAX has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $147.95 million and $4.65 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0443 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,031,788,022 coins and its circulating supply is 3,339,582,570 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,031,563,074.855385 with 3,339,542,760.5090837 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04588514 USD and is down -5.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $3,231,856.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

