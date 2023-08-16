WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,275,000 after buying an additional 7,374,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,327,000 after buying an additional 7,237,924 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $181,822,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,615,000 after buying an additional 1,680,250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,118 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

