WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.2 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
