WealthPLAN Partners LLC Decreases Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in FMC by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 65,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in FMC by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 62,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in FMC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 79,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.68. 56,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,279. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. FMC Co. has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $134.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average of $112.41.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 47.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

