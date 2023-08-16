WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,239 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.30. 166,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,828. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.26. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

