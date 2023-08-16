WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.49. 1,733,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,870,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.88. The firm has a market cap of $429.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.64.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

