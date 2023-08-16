WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 7,771 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,771 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $49,022,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 337.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,147,000 after acquiring an additional 345,468 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 759.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,872,000 after acquiring an additional 230,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 494,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,860,000 after acquiring an additional 214,863 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AMN traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.31. 47,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,272. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.