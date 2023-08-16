WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 9,611 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.35. 160,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,501. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average of $90.91. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $109.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 117,163 shares of company stock worth $639,861 and have sold 3,095,000 shares worth $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

