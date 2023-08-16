WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $70.30. The stock had a trading volume of 102,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,263. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

