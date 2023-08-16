Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,394,000 after acquiring an additional 729,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,774,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,377,000 after buying an additional 579,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,602,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,364,000 after buying an additional 571,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

