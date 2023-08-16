Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,895,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 206.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 16.7% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Penumbra from $303.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.30, for a total value of $278,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at $20,518,034.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.30, for a total value of $278,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at $20,518,034.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 340 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.48, for a total value of $86,183.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,165 shares of company stock worth $9,327,911. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE:PEN opened at $260.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.70. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.76 and a 1 year high of $348.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.59 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

