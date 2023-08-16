Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standpoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 427,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,869,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 31,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 49,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 618,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after purchasing an additional 34,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.