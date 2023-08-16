Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 267 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.