Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

NYSE:EHI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. 2,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,711. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $7.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

