Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.99

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 24697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.70 to C$1.35 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$310.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

