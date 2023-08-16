Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.98

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and traded as high as $14.74. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 5,809 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Where Food Comes From from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Where Food Comes From Stock Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The company has a market cap of $82.02 million, a P/E ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFCF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates in Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

