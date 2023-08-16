WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Reaches $14.32 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $14.32 million and $1,014.20 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.04 or 0.00262751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013892 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019079 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000448 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003497 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

