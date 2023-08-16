WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Tops $14.33 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $14.33 million and $1,413.23 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00255979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013935 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00018598 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000455 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003429 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

