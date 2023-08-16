Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance
Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.70. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.
Insider Transactions at Willamette Valley Vineyards
In other Willamette Valley Vineyards news, CEO James W. Bernau acquired 6,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $38,539.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,881.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Willamette Valley Vineyards
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.