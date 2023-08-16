Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.70. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

Insider Transactions at Willamette Valley Vineyards

In other Willamette Valley Vineyards news, CEO James W. Bernau acquired 6,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $38,539.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,881.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

