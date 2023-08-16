William Fry Sells 3,500 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,251.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MYR Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.20. 66,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $156.63.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $888.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 64.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

