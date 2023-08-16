Winch Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.70. 51,527,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,407,016. The firm has a market cap of $725.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $313.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

