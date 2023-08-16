Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Winch Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,015,000 after acquiring an additional 240,818 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,977,000 after purchasing an additional 71,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $188.24. The stock had a trading volume of 489,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,901. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

