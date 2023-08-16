Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $115,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:ITA traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.25. 377,906 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

