Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $456,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,009 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPIP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

SPIP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,436. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $28.03.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

