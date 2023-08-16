Winch Advisory Services LLC Invests $26,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $29.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,288,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,334,053. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

