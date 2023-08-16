Winch Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NOC traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $428.03. The company had a trading volume of 105,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,490. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $421.73 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

