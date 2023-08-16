Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 0.7% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.75. 1,733,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,765,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $164.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.04 and its 200-day moving average is $116.48.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. OTR Global downgraded shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

