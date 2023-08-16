Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 513 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.9% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.48. The company has a market cap of $448.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on V. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

