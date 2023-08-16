Winch Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.9% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $194,352,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $520.97. 411,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,034. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $552.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $501.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Argus upped their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.22.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

