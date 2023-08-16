WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Trading Down 1.4%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.07 and last traded at $43.07. Approximately 32,151 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 16,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $245.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.