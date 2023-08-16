WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Trading Down 1.4%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.07 and last traded at $43.07. Approximately 32,151 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 16,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $245.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 91,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 23.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

