Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.75–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.19 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.75)-$(0.60) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOLF. TheStreet downgraded Wolfspeed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut Wolfspeed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.13.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.09. 3,575,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.78. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $125.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

