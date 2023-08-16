World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.66% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $113,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of WWE stock opened at $112.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.76. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

