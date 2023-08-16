Worldcoin Price Reaches $1.57 on Exchanges (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $197.65 million and approximately $71.95 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00005387 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Worldcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,212,850 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 126,132,076.89467716 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.59089475 USD and is down -10.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $69,389,123.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.