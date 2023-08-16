WOW-token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $232.06 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $232.06 million and approximately $4.28 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003070 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006855 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02320357 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $3.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

