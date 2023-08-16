WOW-token Price Tops $0.0232 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $232.10 million and approximately $3.37 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003004 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000518 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006828 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006913 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
